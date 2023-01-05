Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 31,000 shares.

Gitennes Exploration Stock Up 25.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

