Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Invests $262,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Covea Finance bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $9,934,000. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.53. 7,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.14.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

