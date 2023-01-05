Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Invests $55,000 in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LICY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,559. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LICY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

