Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.1% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,368 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 127,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $82.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,426. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $164.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

