Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU) Trading 2.4% Higher

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44. 5,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 21,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.

Get Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTACU. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,881,000.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.