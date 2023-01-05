Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

QYLD stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%.

