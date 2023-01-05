Gnosis (GNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $222.79 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $222.79 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $86.03 or 0.00510204 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

