Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Gogo Price Performance

Shares of Gogo stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 866,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,502. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 72.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Gogo by 123.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,359,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after buying an additional 1,303,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gogo by 74.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 939,632 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 150.6% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,513 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,263,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,082,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

