GogolCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $67.90 Million (GOL)

GogolCoin (GOL) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. GogolCoin has a total market capitalization of $67.90 million and $195,662.32 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GogolCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000979 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GogolCoin has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GogolCoin Token Profile

GogolCoin’s genesis date was March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. GogolCoin’s official message board is gogolcoin.io/blog. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GogolCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

