GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) vs. New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Head to Head Review

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and New York Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GrandSouth Bancorporation alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrandSouth Bancorporation 26.83% 17.54% 1.36% New York Community Bancorp 33.12% 10.10% 1.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and New York Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.49 $16.11 million N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp $1.75 billion 2.33 $596.00 million $1.25 6.99

Insider and Institutional Ownership

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

3.2% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GrandSouth Bancorporation and New York Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00 New York Community Bancorp 0 7 1 0 2.13

New York Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $9.85, suggesting a potential upside of 12.70%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

Dividends

GrandSouth Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. New York Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. New York Community Bancorp pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats GrandSouth Bancorporation on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and commercial and industrial loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; one-to-four family loans; and consumer loans. The company also offers annuities, life and long-term care insurance products, and mutual funds; cash management products; and online, mobile, and phone banking services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations through a network of 237 branches and 333 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Hicksville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.