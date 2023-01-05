Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.61

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$74.61 and traded as low as C$69.13. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$69.79, with a volume of 118,753 shares trading hands.

GRT.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$95.57.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.59. The company has a market cap of C$4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.2667 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

