Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as high as C$1.10. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 6,795 shares trading hands.

Great Panther Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.05. The company has a market cap of C$51.57 million and a PE ratio of -6.19.

About Great Panther Mining

(Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.