Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 226,497 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 58,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09.
Insider Transactions at Greenwave Technology Solutions
In related news, CEO Danny Meeks bought 26,175 shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $27,222.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,554,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,527.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile
Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Empire Services, Inc, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc.
See Also
