Guggenheim Downgrades Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Neutral

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

SAGE stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $45.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sage Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,259,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,675,000 after acquiring an additional 818,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 792,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after buying an additional 666,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after buying an additional 580,250 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $17,419,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.