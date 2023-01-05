Guggenheim Downgrades Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Neutral

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SAGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.
Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance
SAGE stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $45.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
