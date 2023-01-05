Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $39.29 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,031 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $39,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,053,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,048,000 after purchasing an additional 976,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $169.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.23.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

