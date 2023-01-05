Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 826,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,957 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $267,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 120,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,249 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $363.10 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The stock has a market cap of $345.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $1,064,298.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,620,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,604,219,258.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,491 shares of company stock valued at $128,245,806 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

