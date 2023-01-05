Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €220.00 ($234.04) price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($181.91) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($196.81) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €210.00 ($223.40) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($171.28) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($202.13) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of HNR1 stock traded up €6.25 ($6.65) on Thursday, reaching €192.70 ($205.00). 117,444 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of €179.20 and a 200-day moving average of €158.45. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($100.80) and a one year high of €116.37 ($123.80).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.