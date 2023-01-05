Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.56

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.56 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 41.80 ($0.50). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 60,527 shares changing hands.

Hansard Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.71 million and a P/E ratio of 1,350.00.

Hansard Global Company Profile

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

