Head-To-Head Comparison: Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) & Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) and Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Codere Online Luxembourg, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 1 1 0 2.00 Codere Online Luxembourg 0 0 1 0 3.00

Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.36%. Codere Online Luxembourg has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 263.64%. Given Codere Online Luxembourg’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Codere Online Luxembourg is more favorable than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A -$81.94 million N/A N/A Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A -$1.58 million N/A N/A

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Codere Online Luxembourg’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codere Online Luxembourg has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Codere Online Luxembourg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Codere Online Luxembourg beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 5 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

(Get Rating)

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.