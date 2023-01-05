Head to Head Comparison: Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) & Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Vizsla Silver’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $1.20 billion 15.78 $754.89 million $1.76 23.84 Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$12.17 million -0.09 -13.78

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Vizsla Silver 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wheaton Precious Metals and Vizsla Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus target price of $52.43, suggesting a potential upside of 24.98%. Vizsla Silver has a consensus target price of 2.65, suggesting a potential upside of 113.71%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Vizsla Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 71.79% 8.35% 8.27% Vizsla Silver N/A -9.67% -9.22%

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Vizsla Silver on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

