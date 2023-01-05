Head-To-Head Survey: Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) versus ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT)

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ADM Tronics Unlimited alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Vivani Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -33.97% -68.41% -35.18% Vivani Medical N/A -8.27% -7.86%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.21 million 1.61 -$1.38 million ($0.02) -3.82 Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$8.92 million N/A N/A

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Vivani Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ADM Tronics Unlimited and Vivani Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vivani Medical has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 621.65%. Given Vivani Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

(Get Rating)

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Electronics, Chemical, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. It also provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. In addition, the company offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Further, it provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products, as well as medical electronic therapeutic technology. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

About Vivani Medical

(Get Rating)

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.