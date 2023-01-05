Hedera Price Reaches $0.0383 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $964.48 million and $17.64 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00069618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001098 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022778 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003924 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,202,289,734 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,202,289,734.18909 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.03851545 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $21,837,067.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

