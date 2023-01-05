Hedron (HDRN) Price Hits $0.0000

Hedron (HDRN) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Hedron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedron has a market capitalization of $57.29 million and $1.07 million worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedron has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedron alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 60.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00444403 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.35 or 0.02197119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.71 or 0.30361160 BTC.

Hedron Profile

Hedron was first traded on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.