Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,556 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $690,043,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.32 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average is $81.77.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.