Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,075 shares during the quarter. UFP Industries makes up 1.5% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 550.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 502.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPI stock opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average of $77.27.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

