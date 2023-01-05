Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 16,761.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 48,608 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 47,953 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 263,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 75,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDV opened at $55.73 on Thursday. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $66.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.