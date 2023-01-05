Heron Financial Group LLC Acquires 625 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Sealed Air by 6.8% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $45,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

