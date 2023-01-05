Heron Financial Group LLC Buys 640 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 18.8% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

