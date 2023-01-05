Heron Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Heron Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,183,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,923,000 after buying an additional 890,018 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,983,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,250,000 after buying an additional 475,999 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 921,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 226,510 shares during the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DB opened at $12.11 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DB. Barclays boosted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.70) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.96) to €14.00 ($14.89) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.64) to €10.50 ($11.17) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

