Heron Financial Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Heron Financial Group LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after acquiring an additional 85,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 127,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,426. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.