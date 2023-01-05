Heron Financial Group LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.3% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day moving average of $84.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $112.18.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

