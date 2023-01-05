Heron Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPEM. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of JPEM stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $59.39.

