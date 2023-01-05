Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives $142.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.25.
Several brokerages recently commented on HSKA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.64 per share, with a total value of $205,161.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 156,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $697.63 million, a PE ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 7.18. Heska has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $164.57.
Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.72 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heska will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.
