HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HH&L Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HHLA stock remained flat at $10.11 on Thursday. 25,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,081. The company has a market cap of $523.19 million, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. HH&L Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHLA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

