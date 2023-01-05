Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Trading 2.7% Higher

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.85. 49,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 52,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Histogen Trading Up 14.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Histogen had a negative net margin of 299.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Histogen Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Histogen by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 514,387 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

