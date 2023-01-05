Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,690 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 479.0% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 18,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

Shares of HON opened at $210.04 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

