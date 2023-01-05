Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) Shares Purchased by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 366,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,567 shares during the quarter. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III accounts for about 0.7% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIIIU. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 352,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 326,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 54,682 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 253,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 63,435 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 91,872 shares during the period.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Stock Up 0.1 %

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

About Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

