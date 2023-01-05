Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

NYSE HPP traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,169,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 127,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

