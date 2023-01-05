HUSD Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. One HUSD token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $30.57 million and approximately $7,914.96 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 127.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00444813 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.35 or 0.02214220 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,110.35 or 0.30389198 BTC.

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD’s launch date was July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. The official message board for HUSD is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com.

HUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

