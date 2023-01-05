i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 2.75 and last traded at 2.76. 34,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 855,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.