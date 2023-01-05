ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,172 ($14.12) and last traded at GBX 1,190 ($14.34). 20,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 34,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,200 ($14.46).

The company has a market cap of £814.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,132.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,084.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a GBX 7 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 7.71%.

In other ICG Enterprise Trust news, insider Gerhard Fusenig acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($12.22) per share, for a total transaction of £50,700 ($61,084.34).

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

