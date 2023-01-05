Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Lowered by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 3.1% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,120,000 after acquiring an additional 40,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $220.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

