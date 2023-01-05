iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Update

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,900 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 782,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iMedia Brands Stock Down 2.4 %

IMBI stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.43%. On average, research analysts expect that iMedia Brands will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMedia Brands

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMBI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iMedia Brands by 54.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in iMedia Brands by 32.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,312,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 324,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

IMBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of iMedia Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

