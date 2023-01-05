Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Immatics Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Immatics stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. Immatics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $680.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Immatics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,191,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,409,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 1,414.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 529,325 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 13.9% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. 29.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

