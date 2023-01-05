Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Immatics stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. Immatics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $680.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.52.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Immatics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,191,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,409,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 1,414.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 529,325 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 13.9% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. 29.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
