Immutable X Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $234.29 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $234.29 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

