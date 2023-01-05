IndiGG (INDI) Price Hits $0.12

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and $83,744.46 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IndiGG has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

