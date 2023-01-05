InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InFinT Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFIN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. 5,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,564. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. InFinT Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

Institutional Trading of InFinT Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $961,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 36.6% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 291,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 78,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 384,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

InFinT Acquisition Company Profile

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

