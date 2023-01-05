Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP) Trading Down 0.5%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 105 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

