Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CRO Sells 6,832 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $312,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 869,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,721,434.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Eugene Mcbride also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $307,440.00.

GitLab Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of GTLB traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.21. 2,683,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,273. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $80.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of -0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in GitLab by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GitLab by 3,816.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $5,143,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

