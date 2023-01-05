Insider Selling: Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) CEO Sells 61,081 Shares of Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) CEO Orlando Zayas sold 61,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $53,140.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,935,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,889.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Katapult Stock Performance

Shares of KPLT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.01. 344,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,830. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a current ratio of 7.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

Get Katapult alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the first quarter valued at $2,171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Katapult by 32.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

Recommended Stories

